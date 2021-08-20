Judge Says Leaving Inventor Off Patents Was No Mistake

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Wisconsin has invalidated a dozen patents covering a plastic water bottle part, finding that the record is "robust with evidence" that the patent owner improperly failed to name one of the European inventors of the patents. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge William M. Conley invalidated every patent at issue in an infringement lawsuit the Michigan-based Plastipak Packaging Inc. leveled against Premium Waters Inc., a Wisconsin rival. Plastipak alleged last year that water bottles that Premium Waters manufactured for brands like Coca-Cola's Dasani, among others, infringed a collection of patents Plastipak owned that cover the "neck finish" of...

