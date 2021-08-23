Health Care M&A Faces Antitrust Enforcement Crackdown

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Antitrust scrutiny of large technology companies may be in the headlines, but what some have dubbed BigMed is being eyed by the Biden administration and federal agencies for heightened antitrust enforcement. Hospitals, physician groups and health plans already accustomed to an active antitrust enforcement climate may need to prepare for even choppier regulatory waters ahead as a new president and new leadership at the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Justice turn their focus on provider markets for health care. Here, we look at the latest developments in competition policy and enforcement in provider markets, before turning to their impact...

