Investors Claim Wells Fargo Abetted Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A group of investors in what federal authorities have alleged was a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme run through merchant cash advance lender MJ Capital Funding LLC have filed a proposed class action accusing Wells Fargo Bank NA of aiding and abetting the scam. In a complaint filed Friday, MJ Capital investors Gilmer Bautista, Juan and Hilda Mendoza and Alejandro Diaz claimed that Wells Fargo had knowledge both of the purported business of MJ Capital and affiliated companies controlled by Johanna Garcia and of their actual transactions in the bank's accounts, which reveal that investors' funds were not being used to make loans...

