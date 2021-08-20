What To Expect If Juries Start Tackling Patent Eligibility

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit decision that patent eligibility determinations can involve questions for juries hasn't yet led to many instances of jurors delving into the issue, but attorneys expect that will change once trials ramp up — and that it could prove to be a winning argument for defendants. The Federal Circuit ruled in 2018 that whether an invention is eligible for patenting can involve factual questions that cannot be resolved by judges on early motions and may require a trial. That spurred speculation that eligibility would soon become a key issue for juries, but so far, it has only come up at...

