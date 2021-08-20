Mass. Cannabis Regulator Gives Guidance On Diversity Hiring

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts cannabis regulators have released guidance on how licensed marijuana businesses can develop and implement hiring practices that provide opportunities for a diverse workforce, in keeping with the intention of the law legalizing pot in the Bay State. The document, issued Thursday, expands on existing regulation, which requires applicants for cannabis licenses to submit a diversity plan purpose statement of 300 words explaining how the business intends to build a diverse workforce, as well as specific plans and metrics for meeting those goals. "A strategy for building a diverse workforce is required for the commission to approve [a recreational or medical] application for...

