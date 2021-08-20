Circuit Courts Meet Delta Variant With Grab Bag Of Responses

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- If you're planning to argue before the Tenth Circuit this fall, you'll need to bring proof of vaccination. At the Federal Circuit, just a mask will do. And in four other circuits, don't bother showing up — there are no in-person hearings for at least two months. Federal appeals courts are implementing wildly different responses to the delta variant surge, an analysis of their latest policies shows, creating a possible opening for confusion and in some cases putting the onus on lawyers to advocate for their individual safety. "The COVID profile is different from state to state and county to county,"...

