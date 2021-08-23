Insurer Wants Restaurant's Virus Coverage Suit Tossed

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The Cincinnati Casualty Co. has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to find that the absence of any physical damage meant that a Scranton-area restaurant was barred from claiming coverage for financial losses it suffered after being forced to close last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The insurer argued in a brief on Friday that government orders closing nonessential businesses last year did not translate into the kind of physical loss or damage required to trigger coverage under its policy with State Street Grill in Clarks Summit. "Coronavirus does not damage property," the insurer said, "it hurts people." The restaurant filed...

