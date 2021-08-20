GM Expands Chevrolet Bolt Recall Over Battery Fire Risks

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC said Friday it's recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to fire risks tied to two manufacturing defects in the batteries, expanding two previous recalls to include an additional 73,000 newer model vehicles. The Detroit auto giant said the batteries supplied to GM for the Chevrolet Bolt vehicles may have two manufacturing defects — a torn anode tab and a folded separator — that increased the risk of fire. So, out of an abundance of caution, GM said it's expanding its existing recall in order to replace the defective battery modules with new modules. The move is expected...

