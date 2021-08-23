PayPal Hit With Investor Suit Amid Investigation, Stock Drop

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- PayPal has been hit with a proposed securities class action in California federal court by an investor who claims its executives hid the fact that its business, operations and compliance policies were not in line with state and federal laws and regulations, leading to an investigation and drop in the company's stock price. The investor, Huei-Ting Kang, says that when PayPal disclosed in July that it was under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regarding its compliance, the company's stock price dropped, causing harm and sustained damages to investors. According to the complaint...

