Ex-US Rep. Rebuts Claim From Venezuelan Oil Co. Unit

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera's consulting firm has lodged a counterclaim against a unit of Venezuela's state-owned oil company in the pair's dispute over a $50 million contract meant to bolster the company's reputation in the U.S., alleging that the oil company was the one that breached their agreement. Petroleos de Venezuela SA's American unit, PDV USA Inc., has accused the ex-Florida Republican lawmaker's firm, Interamerican Consulting Inc., of failing to provide adequate consulting reports pursuant to their March 2017 contract. But Interamerican said in its answer and counterclaim Thursday that the firm had indeed performed the services outlined in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS