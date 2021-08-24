Aviva Urges Gov't To Ban Web Giants Taking Cash For Scams

Law360, London (August 24, 2021, 1:02 AM BST) -- Aviva PLC has called on the government to ban internet search engines and social media giants from getting advertising revenue from fraudsters, warning that a failure to act could undermine trust over the online sale of legitimate financial products. The insurance giant said on Tuesday that the government should include the provision as part of its Online Safety Bill, saying that 87% of 2,005 respondents in a July survey think government should legislate to ensure search engines and social media sites do not mislead consumers or promote financial scams. Aviva's same poll found that 53% were suspicious of online financial adverts. The government...

