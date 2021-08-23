Pension Plans Want Guidance On Regulator's New Powers

Law360, London (August 23, 2021, 1:21 PM BST) -- Almost two in three pension trustees say the retirement savings watchdog should produce more guidance to help the sector understand the full scope of new criminal sanctions, PricewaterhouseCoopers said Monday. The audit giant said that 61% of respondents to a survey of trustees say they want more information from The Pensions Regulator about how new rules will work in practice. Just 34% said they fully understood the rules set out in the Pension Schemes Act, while 5% said they did not understand them at all. There is "a hunger amongst professional trustees for real guidance," a director at PwC said. The legislation,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS