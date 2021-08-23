UK Pop Star Stalls Law Firm's Bid To Ax Contract Fight

Law360, London (August 23, 2021, 7:54 PM BST) -- A judge postponed a music lawyer's bid to toss a breach of contract suit filed by a former client, Keisha Buchanan, after the Sugababes girl band member said Monday that she needed to summon testimony from her former legal advisers. High Court Deputy Master Jonathan Arkush, sitting on behalf of Master Julia Clark, made the decision to adjourn the summary judgment hearing after hearing from counsel for the defendants that they didn't want to risk an appeal over the last-minute request for witness testimony. "Their preference is that I should not do so in case it lends another potential string to...

