Jackson Taps Ex-Fidelity, Lincoln Financial Atty As GC

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- An attorney who most recently was chief compliance officer at Fidelity Investments Inc. is moving in-house to Jackson Financial Inc. to serve as general counsel once the U.S. holding company officially separates from Prudential PLC. Carrie Chelko is set to join Jackson as executive vice president on Aug. 30, the Lansing, Michigan-based company said in an announcement Monday. She will take over as general counsel and secretary likely by mid-September, when the previously announced demerger between Prudential and Jackson is expected to take place. "I am delighted to join the Jackson team at such a pivotal moment in the company's history," Chelko said...

