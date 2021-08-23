Snapshot: The Latest Ruling In Ga.'s Election Law Battle

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has blocked a portion of a sweeping state election law now targeted by more than a half-dozen lawsuits, including one from the U.S. Department of Justice. The preliminary injunction issued Friday applies to a section of the Georgia statute that sought to ban all photographing of ballots, including after elections are finished and even "selfies" with mail-in ballots taken in voters' homes, while leaving in place a series of other elements covering ballot watchers and poll monitoring. But U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, who is overseeing a series of suits challenging the measure, known as S.B. 202,...

