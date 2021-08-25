Frost Brown Atty Joins $4B Investment Firm Winthrop As CCO

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Indianapolis-based investment adviser Winthrop Capital Management has hired a former Frost Brown Todd LLC attorney as its chief legal counsel and chief compliance officer, who is taking over the top compliance spot from the company's founder. Jay Horrey, who previously spent nearly a decade working in private practice, told Law360 on Wednesday that he was drawn to the adviser's rapid growth and the business savvy of the firm's founder and president, Gregory J. Hahn. "This was a special opportunity to jump into a fast growing firm and be part of the leadership team as we continue to grow the business," Horrey...

