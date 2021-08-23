LC&F Bondholders Drop Challenge To FSCS Compensation

Law360, London (August 23, 2021, 6:33 PM BST) -- Victims of London Capital & Finance have dropped their bid for full compensation from the U.K.'s consumer bailout scheme, citing the rising cost of funding the legal challenge against the government's decision to dole out partial repayments. Lawyers for nearly 9,000 said in a statement released on Sunday that they've abandoned their High Court legal fight over the Financial Services Compensation Scheme's decision to compensate just a fifth of customers who lost money as a result of their investment in minibonds. A High Court judge dismissed consumers' case in March, agreeing with the FSCS, a statutory fund for consumers when financial firms fail, that...

