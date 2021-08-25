US Franchisers Face New Compliance Hurdles In Australia

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Australia today holds claim to being one of the major players in the world of franchising. As a concept, though, franchising was virtually unknown in Australia until the early 1970's. An influx of successful U.S. fast food franchise systems — such as Yum Brands Inc.'s KFC and Pizza Hut, and McDonald's Corp.'s namesake restaurants — into the local marketplace led to the rise in popularity of franchising as a format for creating and expanding businesses in Australia. Franchising is now a mature sector of the Australian economy, with some 90,000 franchised outlets spread throughout most Australian industries. The sale of franchises...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS