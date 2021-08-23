Goldman Provides $250M In Financing To SROA Capital Fund

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs has provided $250 million in financing to an SROA Capital fund for a self-storage portfolio, according to an announcement on Monday from JLL Capital Markets, which assisted the borrower on the matter. The acquisition financing facility for borrower SROA Capital Fund VIII is for a 30-property portfolio that includes assets in Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, Indiana, Mississippi, Michigan, South Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin and West Virginia. The floating rate acquisition facility is for three years, and the borrower will use proceeds to fund the acquisition and also to expand other properties the borrower currently owns, JLL said Monday. "The facility...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS