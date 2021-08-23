Pot Co. IAnthus' Lenders Seek More Time To Close Debt Plan

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company iAnthus announced Monday that its creditors have sought to unilaterally extend the deadline for closing its debt reorganization plan until regulators in a handful of states grant change-of-ownership approvals necessary for the deal to go through. According to iAnthus, cannabis-focused private equity firm Gotham Green Partners has petitioned a Canadian court either to ratify the deadline extension or amend the restructuring plan to bar iAnthus from terminating the agreement without a court order. "No hearing date for the application has been set," iAnthus said in its announcement Monday. "IAnthus intends to respond to the application and ask that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS