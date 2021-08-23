Ex-FinCEN Heads Ask Justices To Curb SEC Policing Of AML

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Former officials of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network have thrown their support behind a bid for the U.S. Supreme Court to find that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not have the power to enforce a key federal anti-money-laundering law. James H. Freis Jr. and Charles M. Steele filed a brief Friday asking the high court to take up a penny-stock brokerage firm's petition claiming that the SEC has brazenly usurped FinCEN's authority to enforce violations of the Bank Secrecy Act. According to Freis, the director of the U.S. Treasury Department's financial crimes unit from 2007 to 2012, and Steele,...

