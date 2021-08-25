Germany's MAN Accepts Rival's Costs In Truck Cartel Suit

Law360, London (August 25, 2021, 12:55 PM BST) -- Truck-maker Man SE has accepted it is liable to pay damages to rival Iveco if an antitrust suit brought by an Irish truck rental company against leading manufacturers over a European price-fixing cartel succeeds. The German company and two of its subsidiaries responded to a part 20 claim lodged by Iveco companies in a High Court lawsuit targeting 18 major truck-makers. The litigation, which is being led by Dan Ryan Truck Rental Ltd., accuses the companies of collusion that led to higher prices. Lawyers for the MAN companies acknowledge in a court filing dated Aug. 20 that the truck-maker will be...

