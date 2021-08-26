Indian Banks Sue To Recoup $109M Essar Construction Loan

Law360, London (August 26, 2021, 12:51 PM BST) -- Four lenders including the London branch of a bank owned by the Indian government are suing an arm of construction giant Essar Group for $109 million in an attempt to collect on an unpaid loan. Canara Bank — alongside another state-owned lender, Indian Overseas Bank, as well as SBI (Mauritius) Ltd. and AfrAsia Bank Ltd. — have told the High Court that construction company IDH International Drilling Holdco Ltd. still owes it $109 million from a loan agreement signed in 2010. The banks told the court that they agreed to lend a total of $150 million to the subsidiary of the...

