UK Tax Agency Fights Challenge To Amazon Contract Award

Law360, London (August 26, 2021, 4:48 PM BST) -- Britain's tax authority has denied unlawfully passing over a technology company and violating European Union procurement rules when it awarded a telecommunications service to Amazon and another provider. HM Revenue & Customs has dismissed all allegations that it committed a "manifest error" by not continuing to use MMGRP Ltd. to provide voice and messaging services that alert members of the public about tax deadlines, as it hit back at the High Court lawsuit in a defense filed on Aug. 19. The tax agency is responding to claims by MMGRP that it was not given a fair opportunity to continue providing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS