AutoStore Sues Ocado Again Seeking Rival's Auto-Storage IP

Law360, London (August 26, 2021, 4:52 PM BST) -- A Norwegian automated storage systems company that is suing Ocado Group PLC for patent infringement has filed a follow-up claim seeking several robotic technology patents owned by the British online grocery giant that it says it invented. AutoStore Technology AS' entitlement action asks the High Court to award it four of Ocado's "smart platform" patents filed in the U.K., along with a pending proposed European patent for the same technology. Those inventions were actually created by AutoStore employees, the company maintains in its particulars of claim, filed on Aug. 11 but now made public. Ocado is a former AutoStore customer, having...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS