Direct Selling-Focused SPAC Files For $200M IPO

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Direct Selling Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company targeting the nonretail sales industry, said Monday it plans to raise $200 million in an initial public offering advised by Winston & Strawn LLP and underwriter's counsel Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. The Plano, Texas-based special purpose acquisition company plans to offer 20 million units at $10 each. A unit will include one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50, the company said in a press release. The SPAC's market value would be $250 million at its proposed deal size, the company said. Direct selling refers broadly to selling...

