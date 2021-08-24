Ind. Grandma Has No Right To Sue Over Toddler's Drowning

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court has ended a wrongful death suit filed by a toddler's paternal grandmother who claimed her grandchild's drowning was the fault of the boy's other grandparents and mother, ruling the action can't be launched on behalf of the dead father. The three-judge panel on Monday called the appeal a "novel issue grounded in tragedy." Betty Johnson, grandmother to deceased 2-year-old Damon Nicley, has no standing to sue under the "plain language" of the state's child wrongful death statute, said Judge Leanna K. Weissmann, who wrote the opinion. Even as a representative to the estate of the child's father...

