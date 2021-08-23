Top Court NCAA Ruling Can't Save Recruit's Adidas RICO Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling on NCAA amateurism is not a "deus ex machina" that can revive a former University of Louisville basketball recruit's civil racketeering claims against Adidas over a college hoops corruption scandal, a South Carolina federal judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. refused to reconsider his May dismissal of Brian Bowen II's lawsuit alleging the sportswear company tanked his career by offering his father a $100,000 bribe to enroll him at the university. In that decision, Judge Anderson said Bowen didn't have a property or business interest in playing college basketball to sustain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS