McDermott Settles Asthma-Afflicted Contract Atty's Firing Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP and a legal staffing agency reached a settlement with a contract attorney who alleged they fired him rather than accommodate his repeated requests to work remotely to avoid asthma-induced coughing attacks, according to a voluntary dismissal bid filed in New York federal court Monday. Scott Silk, a document review attorney who was placed by legal staffing agency Hire Counsel on a project at McDermott in December 2017, agreed Monday to voluntarily dismiss in its entirety, and with prejudice, a lawsuit he brought against the agency and firm in December. The agreement comes a little over a month...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS