Pa. Justices Ax Appeal Over Judge's Work On Son's Cases

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday threw out a legal challenge from an Erie County judge looking to upend an order barring her from working on cases involving her attorney son, deciding instead that it would rely on its own internal procedures to resolve the issue. The high court declined to exercise extraordinary jurisdiction to hear an appeal from Judge Stephanie Domitrovich challenging an order entered by Erie County's president judge after learning that Judge Domitrovich had ruled on petitions filed by her son and even submitted petitions on his behalf. Instead, the justices said they would address issues over Judge...

