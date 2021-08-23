Trulieve, Exec Hit With Noncompete Suit By Medical Pot Rival

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Medical cannabis company Surterra Holdings Inc. has sued its former communications manager for allegedly violating a noncompete clause when she took a job with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. last month. Surterra said in a complaint filed in Florida state court Friday that Meaghan Kelly, a former senior manager of communications for Surterra Staffing LLC, had access to highly confidential information during her time with the company. She was restricted from working for other medical marijuana companies for two years after she left Surterra under an "employee covenants agreement" she signed when she was hired, according to the complaint, which also names Trulieve....

