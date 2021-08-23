Fla. Doctors Tell Court Mask Mandates Needed In Schools

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The parents of school-aged children challenging Florida's ban on school mask mandates laid out their case before a judge Monday, putting concerned parents and pediatricians on the stand to discuss why masks work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and hinting at parallels with non-controversial policies like mandatory uniforms and nut-free classrooms. On the first day of a planned three-day bench trial before Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper, a public health expert and two pediatricians — one of whom currently has young kids home with COVID-19 — told the court that universal masking is an important tool to mitigate the...

