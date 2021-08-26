Admission Of Error In Caster Semenya Case Is Long Overdue

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The recently published correction of an article in the peer-reviewed journal, the British Journal of Sports Medicine, or BJSM, illustrates prejudice against intersex individuals who are legally considered female.[1] The article that was corrected had the not coincidental effect of banning such an individual — two-time Olympic gold medalist, Caster Semenya — from competing internationally in the 800-meter track event, including in the recent Tokyo Olympics. The mistake was not trivial, nor was it the first that occurred in the 2017 BJSM article, "Serum androgen levels and their relation to performance in track and field, mass spectrometry results from 2127 observations...

