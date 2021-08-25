Spencer Fane Brings On Tax Credit Financing Pro In Denver

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Spencer Fane LLP has added a former Lathrop GPM LLP attorney in Denver who's experienced in advising clients on tax credit financing and opportunity zone matters. Nick Anderson is joining Spencer Fane as a partner in its real estate practice and its tax credit finance and opportunity zones practice, the firm said Monday. He has advised real estate developers, lenders and investors on tax credit transactions and opportunity zone matters to structure and close real estate deals and take advantage of simple and complex incentives and programs, the firm said. Anderson told Law360 on Tuesday that moving to Spencer Fane's Denver...

