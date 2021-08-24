EPA Defeats Water Act Claim In Maryland River Pollution Row

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 1:14 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had discretion to lawfully approve Maryland's pollution allowances for two rivers, rejecting a claim the approval violated the Clean Water Act. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols granted the EPA's partial motion to dismiss Monday, finding that the CWA doesn't require the EPA to rule one way or the other on pollution limits established for polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs — just that it must make a decision within 30 days of the plan's submission. Since the statute leaves the decision to accept or reject a state's plan up to the discretion...

