Abbott Urges Texas High Court To Shut Down Mask Mandates

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday asked the state's supreme court to shut down a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of his ban on mask mandates, arguing that a Lone Star State court of appeals' decision "compounds the widespread confusion over mask mandates." Abbott lodged both a petition for writ of mandamus and an emergency motion for temporary relief, in particular flagging a Fourth Court of Appeals decision finding that his mask mandate ban altered the status quo. Therefore, the temporary injunction — which was requested by San Antonio and surrounding Bexar County — restored the status quo, the appellate court held....

