Pension Providers Urged To Help With 'Complex' Matters

Law360, London (August 24, 2021, 2:45 PM BST) -- Pension providers must do more to support their customers after retirement savers said that checking their balance and making contributions were too complex, an industry study suggested on Tuesday. PensionBee, an online pension provider, said that 42% of 499 survey respondents are not checking their pensions or adjusting how much they add to their retirement pots because the process is too complex. The respondents said they believe their providers could do more to help them. About four in 10 — 39% — of respondents felt confident about handling their retirement savings, the London-based company said. This is partly because customers do...

