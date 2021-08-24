FibroGen Gets 1 Anemia Patent Revived On Appeal

Law360, London (August 24, 2021, 3:56 PM BST) -- A London appellate court handed FibroGen a partial win on Tuesday, reviving one of its anemia treatment patents and saying that its rival Akebia's planned treatment connected to kidney disease would infringe it. The Court of Appeal has handed pharma company FibroGen a partial victory against rival Akebia in a patent battle over an anemia treatment. (iStock) But the Court of Appeal dismissed the biopharmaceutical company's appeal on three other patents related to anemia associated with other chronic diseases, backing a decision by the lower court that they were obvious advances based on earlier life-science work. The court found that the patents were sufficiently...

