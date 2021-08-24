TV Outlet Wins Round In Money Laundering Report Libel Fight

Law360, London (August 24, 2021, 8:05 PM BST) -- A judge sided with British broadcaster New Vision in a libel dispute brought by a Pakistani businessman over an allegedly broadcast news segment that said he was being investigated for money laundering, saying on Tuesday that "on the balance of probabilities" the man was not identified. Farhan Junejo, a former director to the Pakistani minister for commerce, lost a preliminary decision in his High Court case claiming that New Vision ran an Urdu-language news and current affairs program in September 2018 that named him and his wife in connection with their arrests by officers from the U.K. National Crime Agency. The couple were interviewed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS