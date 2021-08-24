ITC OKs Dumping Duties On Spanish, Japanese Methionine

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Imports of the livestock feed additive methionine from Spain and Japan will be hit with anti-dumping duties after the International Trade Commission unanimously found Tuesday that the products are harming the domestic chemical industry. The ITC's decision concludes anti-dumping investigations into Spanish and Japanese chemical firms and gives the U.S. Department of Commerce the green light to impose tariffs of up to 76.5% on Japanese imports and 36.53% on Spanish products. "U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of methionine from Japan and Spain ... sold in the United States at less than fair value," the commission said in...

