SEC Nabs $6M Settlement In Earnings Management Sweep

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday announced a $6 million settlement of the third enforcement action to come out of its data-focused initiative targeting violations linked to earnings management practices. The so-called EPS, or earnings per share, Initiative led to the agency's action accusing Pennsylvania-based Healthcare Services Group Inc. of reporting quarterly earnings that failed to account for costly private litigation settlements with the company's employees. Failing to record those loss contingencies in 2014 and 2015 allowed the company to report inflated earnings per share that met research analysts' estimates, the SEC said. The company agreed to pay a...

