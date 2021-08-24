Minn. Court Backs Regulators' OK Of $700M Natural Gas Plant

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A proposed $700 million natural gas power plant in Wisconsin is necessary and will serve the public interest as the state eyes coal plant closures this decade, a Minnesota state court says. A three-judge panel on the state's court of appeals said Monday that environmental groups hadn't mounted a convincing case against the 525 MW Nemadji Trail Energy Center that Minnesota Power has proposed as part of a broader infrastructure development plan. The panel said the state utility had adequately forecast a need for new generation resources as it retires coal resources and that the NTEC project was a cost-effective replacement...

