Cooley-Led Corporate Credit Card Co. Hits $3.9B Valuation

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT) -- Ramp, advised by Cooley, said Tuesday that it raised $300 million at a $3.9 billion valuation and inked its first acquisition, as the New York-based financial technology startup plans to disrupt the corporate spend management and credit card business. The Series C financing round for Ramp Business Corp. was led by Fenwick & West-represented Founders Fund and featured participation from the likes of Redpoint, Thrive Capital, Paul Weiss-advised D1 Capital Partners, Coatue, Spark Capital, Stripe and Box Group, among others, according to a blog post by Eric Glyman, Ramp's co-founder and CEO. Founded in March 2019, Ramp's stated mission is to help...

