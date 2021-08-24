Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Must Restore Trump-Era GHG Rule, Supporters Say

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Two coal companies and 20 red states have told the U.S. Supreme Court that it should overturn a decision vacating the Trump administration's rollback of Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions standards.

While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has argued to the justices that the D.C. Circuit's decision to vacate the Affordable Clean Energy rule, which replaced the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, should be left standing while the agency considers a new rule designed to control greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, the states, along with the North American Coal Corp. and Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC, said the appeals court's split panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!