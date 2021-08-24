Justices Must Restore Trump-Era GHG Rule, Supporters Say

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Two coal companies and 20 red states have told the U.S. Supreme Court that it should overturn a decision vacating the Trump administration's rollback of Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions standards. While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has argued to the justices that the D.C. Circuit's decision to vacate the Affordable Clean Energy rule, which replaced the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, should be left standing while the agency considers a new rule designed to control greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, the states, along with the North American Coal Corp. and Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC, said the appeals court's split panel...

