AbbVie's Humira Patent Claims Survive Dismissal Bid

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to toss a lawsuit AbbVie launched in Illinois federal court accusing Icelandic drugmaker Alvotech hf. of infringing patents relating to arthritis drug Humira, the latest event in a line of disputes between the companies.

U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee on Monday denied a bid from Alvotech to dismiss a suit from AbbVie Inc. and AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.

Alvotech hf. had argued that the suit should be axed because its U.S. unit was the one that should have been sued. The judge rejected that argument, however, finding that under the right section of the U.S....

