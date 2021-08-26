Cannabis Atty With Tax Chops Joins Barclay Damon In NY

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Barclay Damon LLP announced Tuesday its Rochester, New York, office is bringing on board a cannabis and tax attorney who said he's excited to "be on the ground floor of an entirely new area of law." Jason Klimek will join the firm's cannabis team and corporate practice area and will focus his practice on "the nuanced processes of structuring, licensing and maintaining compliant cannabis businesses at the federal, state and local levels," according to a press release. Klimek has a background in corporate and tax law and is a member of the New York State Bar Association Committee on Cannabis Law. He...

