Sysco's Pension Contributions Were No Mistake, Judge Says

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has tossed a suit by a Sysco unit seeking to recoup over $300,000 in union pension fund payments the company claimed were a mistake, citing the food supplier's admission it made the payments to get ahead of a possible union suit for unpaid contributions. U.S. District Judge David L. Russell said Monday that Sysco Oklahoma LLC failed to show that it mistakenly paid almost $305,000 to the Michigan Conference Teamsters Welfare Fund on behalf of workers who were no longer covered by the union following a settlement at the National Labor Relations Board In an order granting...

