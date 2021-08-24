State Auto Claims No Duty To Defend Ill. Cafe's Wage Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co. wants an Illinois federal judge to declare it doesn't owe coverage to a chain of Chicago cafes for a lawsuit brought by employees claiming it failed to pay the minimum wage and overtime and unlawfully kept portions of their tips. Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which has two downtown Chicago locations near Millennium Park and Water Tower Place, faces claims from four employees who say they weren't properly paid for all hours worked and that cafe management operated an unlawful tip pool. But neither the primary nor the umbrella policy issued to Wildberry cover any potential damages...

