Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Richard and Mildred Loving were arrested in their bedroom in the middle of the night back in 1958, for violating a Virginia law that barred interracial marriage. This Week Pro Say Movie Club: Loving Your browser does not support the audio element. That tragic moment set the stage for a yearslong legal fight that made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and ultimately bolstered civil rights forever. We're talking about the true story depicted in the moving "Loving" on this week's episode of the Pro Say Movie Club. Richard Loving (Joel Edgerton) and Mildred Jeter (Ruth Negga) fall...

