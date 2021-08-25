Finjan Asks Federal Circuit To Revive Software Patents

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Fortress Investment Group-owned Finjan has told the Federal Circuit that a California federal judge made numerous mistakes during claim construction in its infringement case against ESET that led the judge to erroneously throw out five software patents. In a brief filed by Finjan LLC on Monday, the California-based company urged the Federal Circuit to take up its appeal of a ruling in March from U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo that found five of its patents were indefinite and therefore couldn't be protected by patent law. The ruling happened a little over a year after a three-day jury trial in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS